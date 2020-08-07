Tropical Storm didn’t seriously damage agro

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Agriculture Osmar Benítez, on Thur. said Tropical Storm Isaías did not cause serious damages in the agricultural sector and that the country has enough food.

“In general terms, there are damages that impact small farmers, but in terms of the country’s food supply they can rest easy,” said Benítez.

He said that in the area of Hato Mayor, Sabana de la Mar around 300 hectares of banana plantation were affected.

For the Monte Plata area, the official said the heavy downpours caused by the storm destroyed just over 300 hectares of plantains.