Bávaro airport developer touts transparency

Santo Domingo.- The project Bávaro International Airport (AIB S.A.S) will soon put online all the documentation, which includes permits, processes, technical guarantees and all due diligence to obtain approval as an accompanying infrastructure for the expansion of tourism.

The company said that it assumes this exercise of transparency as a contribution to an informed opinion, “based on evidence and not on emotions, sensationalism, politicking or arguments that lack legal and technical basis.”

The portal -which will function as a rendering of accounts- will be freely accessible so that all those interested in following up on the work are apprised on the legality and viability that characterize the investment, “focused on accompanying the tourism development of the East under criteria of free competition in airport services,” it said in a press release.