Ten power plants off line could mean blackouts

Santo Domingo.-The Southern Distribution Company (Edesur) on Mon. reported 10 power plants currently out of service, which is generating an energy deficit.

“Currently 10 generating plants are out of service, representing about 1,170 megawatts and affecting the service in our circuits,” the utility said in a tweet.

Last Friday, unit 2 of the Punta Catalina power plant left the system due to maintenance on a filter.

Yesterday the CESPM, Itabo 2 and San Pedro Bio-Energy plants were under maintenance, while the CEPP and San Pedro Vapor were out of the system for “internal causes.”