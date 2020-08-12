Crisis closed 20% of Dominican casinos

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Casinos Association on Tue. said that the cessation of operations of these establishments last March due to the pandemic has caused the closure of 20% of the casinos.

However, they assure that the 56 casinos operating in the country have the safety and hygiene protocols ready to reopen as Covid-Free establishments on August 24, according to the date established by the authorities in the economic “de-escalation.”

David Moniz, president of the Association that groups the gambling establishments, affirmed that after almost 5 months closed, “we will show that in this time we have prepared protocols that we have been perfecting and considering every day to the smallest detail, and we will show that we have conditioned our premises to adapt to the best and most innovative safety and hygiene measures that guarantee Covid-free in any of our establishments.”