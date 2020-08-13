Accumulated inflation to July is 2.32%

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Central Bank on Wed. said prices rose 1.88% in July compared to June 2020, accumulating an inflation of 2.32% in the January period -July 2020.

“With this result, interannual inflation, measured from July 2019 to July 2020, reached 4.35%, falling within the target range established in the monetary program of 4.0% ± 1.0%.”

It said that core inflation registered an interannual rate of 4.14%.

“It should be noted that the underlying inflation indicator isolates the variations in the prices of some agricultural goods that tend to be volatile, as well as of alcoholic beverages, tobacco, fuels, and managed and transport services, thus allowing the extraction of signals clearer for the conduct of monetary policy.”

It adds that the groups with the greatest contribution to the growth of the CPI in July 2020 were Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages, varying 2.98%, followed by Transportation (3.75%), Furniture and Household Items (1.54%) and Housing (0.77%). “To a lesser extent, the variations of the Restaurants and Hotels (0.84%) and Health (1.02%) groups had an impact.”