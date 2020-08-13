Dominican exports fell 7.97% during first half

Santo Domingo.- Total exports from the Dominican Republic fell 7.97% during the first semester of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019.

The data is contained in the Trade Magazine published by the Customs Directorate, which indicates that during the first half of this year total exports reached US$4.5 billion, about US$390.22 million less than in the same period of 2019, when the activity reached US$4.9 billion.

The document indicates that for the period of January – June 2020, 57.20% of exports belonged to the free zone regime, 39.04% to the national regime, 3.56% to temporary admission and the remaining 0.21% to re-export.