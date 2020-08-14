Higher food prices add to pandemic woes

Santo Domingo.- Adding to the uncertainty among Dominicans due to the COVID-19 pandemic are the price increases on more than 100 foods so far this year.

The 10 products that have increased their prices the most so far this year are sour orange, avocado, squash, orange, fresh chicken, red beans, potatoes, black beans, yams and chayote, with increases ranging from 10% to 50 % in just seven months.

According to the Dominican Central Bank’s most recent publication the consumer prices rose 1.88% in July compared to June 2020, locating the accumulated inflation for the January-July period of 2020 at 2.32%.