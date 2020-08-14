The grid’s 682 MW deficit + 8 plants offline equal blackouts

Santo Domingo.- Eight power plants are still out of operation due to maintenance of their facilities and internal problems.

According to the Coordinating Body of the National Interconnected Electric System (Seni), the energy from those facilities have stopped producing total some 682 MW that are not entering the power grid.

In recent days, electricity supply problems have worsened and blackouts have intensified in several communities.

According to the Seni, the San Pedro Vapor and San Pedro Bio-Energy plants, San Lorenzo, the San Pedro de Macorís Electricity Company (Cespm), the Puerto Plata Electricity Company (CEPP), the Haina plant, San Felipe and Itabo 2 are offline.