Fuel prices increase between RD $ 0.60 and RD $ 4.30 throughout DR

Fuel prices will increase RD $ 0.60 and RD $ 4.30 for the week of August 15 to 21, as reported today by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Premium gasoline will be sold at RD $ 206.60 per gallon, with an increase of RD $ 2.80, while regular gasoline will be shipped at RD $ 196.30 for RD $ 2.90.

The fuel that will register the most significant increase is Fuel Oil 1%, which will be sold at RD $ 116.30 per gallon, a rise of RD $ 4.30, followed by Fuel Oil # 6, which will cost RD $ 105.80, increasing RD $ 3.50 per gallon.

The institution indicated that Regular Gasoil would be sold at RD $ 150.70 with an increase of RD $ 2.00 per gallon, while Optimal Gasoil will be sold at RD $ 163.30 with a decrease of RD $ 0.20 per gallon.

Also, Avtur will sell at RD $ 117.50, with an increase of RD $ 0.70 per gallon, while the Kerosene will sell at RD $ 141.50 for a rise of RD $ 0.60 per gallon.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be sold at RD $ 111.80, with an increase. RD $ 0.80 per gallon, and Natural Gas RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter, thus maintaining its price.