These are the six measures that the Abinader government will take to recover the Dominican economy

Santo Domingo, DR

In his inauguration speech, the new President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, outlined the economic panorama in which the country finds itself and announced the six economic measures that he will implement to face the effects of the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Below are the announced measures.

1. We will continue the assistance programs FASE, Stay at Home and Pa’Ti for the remainder of this year 2020

2. We will extend tax facilities, especially for small and medium-sized companies, and we will implement a Guarantee and Financing Program aimed at sectors affected by the pandemic for more than 100,000 million pesos.

3. We will initiate a repair and construction plan that will impact more than 30,000 homes to reactivate local economies throughout the country.

4. We will encourage the Reserve Bank to give priority to projects in the tourism, industrial and export sectors that create employment and that are halted due to lack of financing.

5. We will present on Monday 24 the Tourism relaunch Plan with the aim of promoting it and recovering the influx of visitors prior to the pandemic.

6. We are going to have, through the Agricultural Bank, five billion pesos of financing at zero interest rate for the new planting. And it will provide marketing support and technical assistance to ensure food safety.