Telework will rise from 14 to 41% due to Covid-19

SANTO DOMINGO.- Covid-19 has allowed Dominican companies to evolve since it is calculated that the percentage of those who employed more than half their staff in teleworking will go from 14% at the beginning of the year to 41% when pandemic ends.

These results are part of the survey “Teleworking in the Dominican Republic: Impact of Covid-19 and projection,” carried out in July this year by the ICT Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (AMCHAMDR).

In the first months of the year, the study found that 64% of the companies consulted worked in person with all of their collaborators, but they project that the figure will drop to 20% once they complete the Covid-19 distancing measures.