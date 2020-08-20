The investment climate of entrepreneurs grows to 44 points in the Dominican Republic in the second quarter of the year

The Industrial Confidence Index (ICI) rose to 49.8 in this period

Santo Domingo, DR

Despite the crisis due to the coronavirus, the Business Climate Index (ICE) rose from 38.1 in the January-March 2020 quarter to 44.0 in the April-June quarter of this year. This is a consequence of the balance of opinion of Dominican business people on the national economy, the international economy, the branch of activity, the investment climate, and the company.

This report is produced by the Industrial Situation Survey of the Dominican Republic Industry Association (AIRD) from July-September 2011.

An also upward behavior showed the Industrial Confidence Index (ICI), rising from 40.3 in the January-March 2020 period to 49.8 in the April-June 2020 quarter.

According to a statement from AIRD, when comparing the second quarter of 2019 with the second quarter of 2020, it is observed that the Industrial Confidence Index and the Business Climate Index decreased.

The Industrial Confidence Index measures the perceptions that industrialists have regarding the behavior of sales, production, and inventories in industries, thus indicating the existing probabilities that industrialists will increase or not their production in the short term.

For the second quarter of 2020, the increase in real production was below the expectations reflected in the survey corresponding to the first quarter of 2020.

While expectations for June 2020 were at -53.6, the report of real production was at -21.3. Expectations for the third quarter of this year (July-September 2020) are at -2.54. The surveyed companies’ production opinion balance was -11.86 compared to the same quarter of the previous year.