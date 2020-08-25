Dominican Republic scrambles to save school year

Santo Domingo.- Teaching for the 2020-2021 school year, the virtually, will begin on November 2 and to save the course and guarantee education for more than 2.8 million students, the Government will invest RD$27.0 billion to provide technological equipment to students and teachers, and connectivity for homes.

President Luis Abinader announced that RD$3.0 billion will be spent in the conditioning of the schools “for the gradual return to normality”, which would make an additional amount of RD$30 billion in equipment and reconditioning of the centers educational. The Plan to save the year 2020-2021 was unveiled yesterday in the National Palace.

“The financial sacrifice is high, but no more than the satisfaction of closing technological, educational and social gaps that the national educational system has historically suffered,” said Abinader.