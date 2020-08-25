Gov. submits supplementary budget for US$3.48B

Santo Domingo.- The Executive Branch submitted to Congress on Monday afternoon the supplementary budget bill for RD$202.02 billion (US$3.48 billion), which consists of obtaining loans and issuing bonds both domestic and international markets.

The bill also includes an increase in total expenses of RD$122.0 billion and financial applications for RD$17.2 billion. This increase in expenditures is based to cover the needs and additional programs not covered by the reassignments of expenses described above.

The bill was delivered by Minister of Finance, Jochi Vicente, and Budget Director, José Rijo Presbot, to the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco.