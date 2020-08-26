Central Bank says financial intermediaries can access US$1.0B

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Central Bank on Tue. said financial intermediation entities will be able to access the Quick Liquidity Facility, authorized by the Monetary Board, for up to RD$60 billion (US$1.03 billion) for up to 3 years and a fixed interest rate of 3.0%, to channel financing to the productive sectors and households.

These conditions, a press release indicates, will operate under two modalities:

– New loans: will be financing that may be granted by financial intermediation entities as fresh resources for companies’ working capital, development of new productive activities, as well as to boost consumption and private investment.

For new loans, financial intermediation entities may obtain liquidity in the Central Bank for the total amount (100%) of each financing to be granted.