Dominican Republic launches USS$28.9B tourism recovery push

Santo Domingo.- The Government yesterday unveiled the Responsible Recovery Plan of the Tourism Sector which seeks to recover one of the most productive sectors of the Dominican Republic, at a cost of US$28.9 billion.

President Luis Abinader and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, presented the four-pronged plan: governance, risk management, communication and economic support to the private sector.

The plan, launched in the National Palace, attended by businessmen and officials of the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur), includes COVID-19 tests that will not be requested from tourists, nor will massive tests be applied in air terminals, but travelers will be randomly tested.

In addition, through the State bank Banreservas each visitor will be provided with medical insurance that includes emergency coverage, cost of long-term stay and change of flights to deal with any eventuality.