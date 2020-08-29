Supermarket inaugurated that will provide services exclusively online in the Dominican Republic

With this new line of business, the “Quick-commerce” concept is imposed, giving way to the new generation of electronic commerce.

Santo Domingo, DR

It has already opened its own 100% online supermarket, exclusively for orders through its platform. It is the first in the country and the starting point for the company’s business expansion, continuing the podium with a transformation in which Dominicans access any product and receive it at their doorstep in a matter of minutes with a new service.

Under the name “OrdersYa Market,” the service can be found in the category “supermarkets” in OrdersYa, and users can place their order at no minimum cost or shipping cost during the first weeks of the launch. Delivery time will be less than 30 minutes on average. Orders will be prepared by specialized personal shoppers and delivered by OrdersYa dealers.

Consumers are evolving and changing their habits, convenience and speed are now more critical than ever; This is how the concept of Quick commerce (or Q-Commerce) arises, the new generation of e-commerce, which is based on delivering products to users instantly, whenever and wherever.

The differential of the proposal lies in the excellent experience of the users: an inventory control system. Being an exclusive supermarket for orders through the app, the order processing time is optimized, and the delay in payment is eliminated since they do not have to go through the checkout once the order is assembled.

“The inauguration of the first OrdersYa supermarket in the Dominican Republic is a challenge met for the OrdersYa team, which is now venturing into a new business vertical. The Dominican Republic is a market booming with growth and with great potential. We see this launch in this particular situation as something positive since it strengthens us in the options to provide necessary supermarket supplies efficiently and, at the same time, complying with the safety standards indicated by the health authorities,” said Iván Valdez, director of New Business Order Now.