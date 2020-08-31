Gov. declares emergency to buy goods and services

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, on Mon. declared an emergency for the purchases and contracts of goods and services essential for the execution of initiatives of preparation, prevention and response to the entry of people affected by COVID-19.

Meanwhile, decree number 144-20 authorizes three other contracting institutions to make purchases and emergency contracts to respond to the measures taken by the High Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus.

The agencies include the Ministry of Public Health, the National Health Service (SNS), the Central Essential Medicines Program for Logistics Support (Promese / Cal) and the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD).