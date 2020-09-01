Dominican Price Stabilization Institute starts sales of bananas from Barahona at 7 pesos per unit

The Price Stabilization Institute (INESPRE) started the sale of bananas from Barahon at 7 pesos per unit through its mobile warehouse programs.

The food was purchased from producers in Tamayo, Vicente Noble, and other areas of the country’s southern region, which were affected by the passage of storm Laura, by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader.

Iván Hernández Guzmán, director of Inespre, reported that as of this Tuesday, September 1, fifteen trucks would leave daily to low-income countries to sell bananas the population.

The product will be shipped in packages of seven units for a price of 50 pesos.

“The President of the Republic visited the affected areas as we did and asked the institutions of the agricultural sector to assist those affected immediately, so we are acquiring more than a million units of food,” said the director of the entity state.

This Tuesday, September 1, 2020, the Inespre mobile warehouses will visit many sectors of the Santo Domingo Oeste municipality such as Bayona, Arroyo Bonito, Palmar de Herrera, Buenos Aires, El Cielo, Las Palmas, Libertador, La Venta, Palave, Manoguayabo, Hato Nuevo, Ensanche Altagracia, Guajimía, Batey Bienvenido, Juan Pablo Duarte and El Enriquillo.

While on Wednesday they will visit Evaristo Morales, Mata Hambre, Kilometer 13 de la Sánchez, Ensanche Espaillat, La Agustinita, Simón Bolívar, La Cañita, Capotillo, Los Guandules, Cristo Rey, María Auxiliadora, La Cienaga, Guachupita in the National District and the Farallones in Santo Domingo Este.

While on Thursday the banana sales will take place in La Esperanza-Villa Faro, Villa Esfuerzo, San José de Mendoza, Catanga Los Mina, Mendoza, El Bonito de San Isidro, Ensanche Isabelita, Cancino Adentro, El Tamarindo, Brisas el Eden , Iglesia Hermanos Unidos en Cristo, Vietnan de Los Mina, Los Mameyes, El Perla and Invivienda in the municipality of Santo Domingo Este.

On Friday they will be able to benefit from the purchase of items at low costs in La Piña de Los Alcarrizos, Cañacon Pantoja, Carmen Renata I, El Chucho de los Alcarrizos, Sávica Los Alcarrizos, Las Flores- La Guayiga, Los Coquitos-La Guayiga, La Guayiga , Los Platanitos in Pantoja, Progreso sector, Los Humildes de Pantoja, Villa Las Colinas old Los Patos, Freddy Beras Goico Los Alcarrizos and in Pueblo Nuevo Los Alcarrizos, sectors of the Santo Domingo province.