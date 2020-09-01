Export Free Zones Council has a new director

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader on Mon. appointed Daniel Antonio Liranzo as executive director of the National Export Free Zones Council.

Liranzo’s appointment is contained in executive order 423-20, dated August 31, 2020.

The entity that Liranzo will lead is responsible for creating comprehensive policies for the promotion and development of the country’s free zones.

Prior to his appointment, Liranzo was deputy director of the entity.