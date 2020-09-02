Dominican Republic’s special ties with US continue

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader on Tue. said that as a government they are very clear about foreign policy and that this line with the United States is special because of the number of Dominicans who live there and bilateral trade.

Abinader responded to the visit by Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo, who was present at his inauguration on August 16, as head of Washington’s official delegation.

“And it has to be special, because we have more than two million Dominicans living in the United States, it is our main commercial partner, both import and export. Most tourists come to the Dominican Republic from the United States, so we are very clear that we have and we will continue to have a very special relationship with the United States, both economically and also in what has to do with the defense of democracy in the region,” said Abinader.