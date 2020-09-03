China pledges strong trade ties with new authorities

Santo Domingo.- Just one day after President Luis Abinader affirmed that the country has a “special” foreign policy relationship with the United States, without abandoning trade and diplomatic relations with China, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Run went to the National Palace, where he met with Vice President Raquel Peña.

The diplomat assured that China will maintain strong trade relations with the new authorities, while thanking President Abinader’s willingness to reaffirm diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“We are happy because we were able to reaffirm the good future of our relationships. We appreciate the reaffirmation of the new government’s willingness to develop diplomatic relations with China,” Zhang said.