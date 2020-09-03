Tropical Avocados from the Dominican Republic create the first collective brand avocado export

Tropical Avocados from the Dominican Republic is the name of the first collective brand to market this agricultural product of the country on the east coast of the United States, where there is a significant crop consumption.

Agroindustria Ocoeña, AMR Agro, Exportadora Tavárez, and Grupo 33 are the first four Dominican companies that will use this collective brand, according to the executive director of the Exporta Calidad Program (PEC), Brian Rudert. He pointed out that it will promote the nutritional wealth of this essential Creole item in addition to supporting avocado production.

Rudert offered these data when signing a cooperation agreement with Elizabeth Mena, president of the Dominican Association of Exporters (Adoexpo), to develop actions and strengthen this collective brand. In addition to participating in fairs, tastings, promotion on digital platforms, among other activities in the United States.

PEC is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and run by the International Executive Service Corps (IESC).