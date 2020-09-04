Govt.: economy will recover starting 4Q

Santo Domingo.- Economy Minister, Miguel Ceara Hatton, on Fri. said the government expects the economy will recover starting the fourth quarter this year.

“What we expect for the fourth quarter is that there will be a relative recovery of the economy,” he said, estimating that GDP growth between October and December would be between zero and 1%.

Ceara Hatton clarified that this will not stop the fall of the economy, which he affirms will be greater than 4% and less than 5% for the entire year 2020.

“It seems the most feasible,” he told Teleantillas, to avert further problems from COVID.”