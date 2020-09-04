Prices of almost all fuels fall in Dominican Republic, except regular gasoline and LPG

Regular gasoline rises to RD $ 200.50 a gallon and LPG to RD $ 112.40 as of this Saturday

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes ordered the reduction of almost all fuels, except for regular gasoline and LPG, which will increase RD $ 0.60 and RD $ 0.50, respectively.

Fuel prices for the week of September 5 to 11 will be as follows:

Premium Gasoline will be sold at RD $ 209.00 per gallon. Low RD $ 0.30 per gallon.

Regular Gasoline will be sold for RD $ 200.50 per gallon. Rise RD $ 0.60 per gallon.

Regular Diesel will be sold at RD $ 147.90 per gallon. Low RD $ 2.80 per gallon.

Optimal diesel will be sold at RD $ 162.10 per gallon. Low RD $ 2.00 per gallon.

Avtur will sell for RD $ 113.10 per gallon. Low RD $ 2.20 per gallon.

Kerosene will sell for RD $ 136.80 per gallon. Low RD $ 2.40 per gallon.

Fuel Oil # 6 will sell for RD $ 103.30 per gallon. Low RD $ 1.80 per gallon.

Fuel Oil 1% S will be sold at RD $ 113.20 per gallon. Low RD $ 2.00 per gallon.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be sold at RD $ 112.40. Rise RD $ 0.50 per gallon.

Natural Gas RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter. It maintains its price.

The average exchange rate is RD $ 58.47 for calculating prices, according to a survey carried out by the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic.

“The demand for crude oil is once again worrying international markets, mainly because the recovery of the world economy will depend on how restrictions on mobility will be lifted during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the MICM on the reasons that led to adjust prices in the local market.

Other aspects that affect said the industrial dispatch; the market is the entry into force of the United States sanctions on Venezuelan oil, which also impact the Dominican Republic. The two types of reference oil globally, West Texas Intermediate and London’s Brent, have risen less than half a percentage point.

“These world benchmark oil types were unable to make significant progress even though US companies will be prohibited from doing business with Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA, which speaks volumes for the expected impact of the sanctions,” the statement says.