Dominican Republic eyes modern ports, airports

Santo Domingo.- Customs Director Eduardo Sanz on Mon. announced a plan to modernize the country’s airports and ports, as well as bolster the for Foreign Trade Window, to provide the services available digitally and regularize the process of doing business in that sector.

He highlighted one of the great challenges facing the collecting entity is smuggling between the Dominican Republic and Haiti and, therefore, it seeks to strengthen the binational markets between both nations.

Sanz revealed that these weeks he will be visiting the border area with new equipment to implement border control improvements.