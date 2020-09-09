Dominican car dealers suffer ‘most violent drop’

Santo Domingo.- The pandemic has impacted the sales of new and used vehicles in the Dominican Republic, which has placed the sector in survival mode.

“The impact of the pandemic in the Dominican Republic has practically halved new vehicle sales in the country compared to last year,” said Vehicle Manufacturers Dealers Association (Acofave) president Enrique Fernandez.

He said between January-August 2019 over 51,350 plates had been issued in the country and in that same period of 2020 only 29,479 were issued.

“This year only 43% of what was sold in 2019 was sold, which means that sales fell by 57%. That is the most violent drop we have seen from one year to the next. This did not happen even in 2008.”