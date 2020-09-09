Sectors ante up US$4.0M to materialize Country-Brand

Santo Domingo.- An agreement signed Wed. between the Tourism Ministry and the Export and Investment Center (CEI-RD) to join forces with the public and private sectors to materialize the country-brand strategy.

“As the beginning of what the Country-Brand is, today we signed this agreement where the Ministry of Tourism will lead the public part with the CEI-RD as executive director, and where the private sector, led by Ligia Bonetti and Mr. Blanco Canto, will lead the private sector,” said Tourism Minister David Collado.

He said the Ministry of Tourism will have US$2.0 million available for the private sector to put in another US$2.0 million and create a fund of US$4.0 million to start through a trust.

“With this trust the private sector will carry out a bidding process with international agencies that are experts in crisis management so that when the country has a problem, it can activate its protocol and does not have to improvise.”