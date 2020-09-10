SMEs have access to US$84.7M as recovery capital

Santo Domingo.- In support of small and medium-sized companies, the State bank Banreservas began its Expo Loan SMEs 2020, throughout September with an interest rate of 8% and special financing conditions.

As part of the facilities the financial institution has RD$5.0 billion (US$84.7 million) for small and medium-sized companies that require capital to recover from the economic impact caused by the crisis. Credit applications can be processed through the Banreservas website or at any of its commercial offices.

“Expo Loan SMEs is part of the comprehensive proposal Fomenta Pymes Banreservas, which includes financial solutions and special benefits that help meet the growth needs of small and medium-sized national companies,” said Banreservas in a statement.