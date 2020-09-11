Dominican Gov. aid for furloughed workers continues as ‘throngs loom

Santo Domingo.- Programs such as the Employee Assistance Fund (FASE); Pa Ti and Stay at Home remain unchanged, in accordance with Decree 358-20, as confirmed by the representatives of the tripartite body (Ministry of Labor, Entrepreneurship and the labor unions).

Industries Association (AIRD) executive vice president Circe Almánzar confirmed Fri. that the FASE program remains the same, although the number of suspended employees has been decreasing, while the bulk of teleworking personnel are mostly in service companies and to a lesser scale in the industries, retail and tourism sectors.

National Unions Council (CNUS) president Rafael Abreu said the FASE has not changed and that the concern about the “throngs” of protesting workers remains the same.

He affirmed that the employees suspended under that program have their Christmas salary at risk and that some companies have definitively terminated their suspended employees.

He acknowledged however, that there have been “reintegrations,” and stressed that the same State of Emergency for workers also continues.