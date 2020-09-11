Pact promotes local talents, supports new companies

Santo Domingo.- To promote local talents and support dozens of new companies in the challenging times, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce signed an agreement with Fiduciaria Reservas for the administration of the Financial Counterpart Fund for Development of Entrepreneurship (CONFIE), which will have RD$75.0 million, which entrepreneurs will be able to access.

The agreement was signed by minister, Víctor Bisonó; the president of the Board of Directors of Fiduciaria Reservas, Samuel Pereyra, and the general manager of Fiduciaria Reservas, Andrés Van der Horst.

“With CONFIE, our entrepreneurs will not need collateral to access the fund, only a business plan, so they will find this project a strategic ally in these challenging times,” he said.