Aug. remittances jump 22.5% to US$769.9M: Central Bank

Santo Domingo .- Last August the country received US$769.9 million in remittances, a growth of 22.5% compared to the same month last year, according to the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD).

The amount includes out-of-pocket remittances for US$37.9 million, which are those that Dominican travelers bring with them from abroad, whose reception resumed after the opening of the airports last July.

The Central Bank said that for the period January-August 2020, the flow of remittances into the country reached US$5.1 billion, an amount higher by US$346.4 million (7.3%) than that registered in the same period of 2019.