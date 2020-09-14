Evergo, the electric charging station of choice in Dominican Republic for the presidential vehicle

Evergo, a technology platform operated by InterEnergy Systems Dominicana, the technology division of InterEnergy Group, adds a new milestone to its unstoppable career to promote electric mobility in the Dominican Republic, receiving a unique and prestigious user its network.

During this weekend, two of the Level 3 chargers, located in Santiago de los Caballeros, in the National Supermarket and the Banco Popular branch, both on Avenida 27 de Febrero, received the presidential vehicle, taking advantage of the visit of President Luis Abinader to the Heart City. Since Friday, he has been there to fulfill a plan that will extend throughout the weekend to meet with different sectors in this city.

Evergo appreciates the confidence placed by the President of the Republic in promoting more sustainable mobility in the country, through the deployment of the most extensive and sophisticated network of charging stations.

Currently, there are 150 Evergo charging stations, to reach 500 by December 2021.

The Evergo network already covers all the cardinal points of the country. In the north and northeast, it has charging stations in Santiago de los Caballeros (8), La Vega, Puerto Plata, Sosúa, San Francisco de Macorís, and Samaná.

Its mission is to make sustainable mobility a reality in the Dominican Republic, giving everyone who uses an electric vehicle or wants to acquire it the confidence of being able to reach their destination.

Evergo is a pioneer in installing level 3 charging stations or known as ‘superfast’ or ‘fast charger,’ which revolutionize the electric mobility sector allowing the full charge of a vehicle, depending on the model, in less than one hour. Almost half of the available charging points installed will correspond to this mode.

The use of Evergo charging stations is self-service, through an RFID card or the APP, available in the App Store and Google Play. Using either of these methods, the user can track their cargo in real-time, pay through a virtual wallet, and map different stations, among other facilities.