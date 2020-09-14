Fewer tourists cost Dominican Republic US$3.5B

Santo Domingo.- The country has lost US$3.5 billion in income between January and August on fewer tourist arrivals compared to last year.

Based on the fact that only 1,639,538 visitors arrived in that period, of which each spends an average of 136.24 dollars a day, in an approximate stay of 8.5 nights, according to Central Bank estimates.

However, last year for that same period 4,664,036 tourists arrived, a 64.8% plunge.

The countries with the most decreases during that period were the United States (-1,314,812), Canada (-317,034), France (-97,123), Argentina (-96,651), Germany (-92,821), among others.