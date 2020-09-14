Investors, power plants in 630K homes produce 922.7MW

Santo Domingo.-The country’s historically deficient electricity service forces a part of the population to buy inverters or power plants to cover energy needs during blackouts.

In 2018 there were 3,158,726 homes in the country, according to estimates by the National Statistics Office, of which 20% had investors (630,000 homes), with a total power of 922.7MW.

The data is in the recently published “National Survey of final energy consumption sectors of the Dominican Republic” prepared by the Ministry of Energy and Mines.

In its volume on energy consumption in the residential sector, the research also found that the power plants in households, which are used mainly for emergency outages, generated 8,87MW.