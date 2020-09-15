1st electric vehicle rally heralds big change

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s Electric Mobility Association (Asomoedo) held the first electric vehicle rally within the framework of the first International Electric Mobility Day, held on September 9.

The activity held under the auspices of Evergo, a network of electric charging stations in the country, operated by InterEnergy Systems, brought together a large number of electric vehicles in a pioneering event in the country.

“We are proud to contribute a grain of sand and bet on innovation so that electric mobility is a reality throughout the region. Thanks to the efforts of each one of those involved in this common commitment, we can say that a great development towards sustainable mobility is reflected and that will have a very positive impact in a short time,” said Oscar San Martin, general manager of Interenergy Systems, Evergo’s parent company.

A total of 37 vehicles participated in the activity, distributed in 15 different models.