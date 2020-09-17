Used car importers cozy up to the tax man

Santo Domingo.- The Used Vehicles Importers Association (ASOCIVU) on Wed. praised the opening of the new authorities at Internal Taxes (DGII) and stressed that some issues concern their sector such as the special license plate for dealers, the duration of the procedures, the transfer fees ​​and unfair competition from the informal sector.

During a meeting with DGII director Luis Valdez, the business leaders requested coordination with the Traffic Safety and Land Transport Directorate (DIGESETT), “to clarify situations that arise with members of that association and seek a joint solution.”

“We feel euphoric in this meeting with you here, since the last meeting more than six years ago; the past director who never allowed us to meet him. We greatly appreciate the willingness and openness, that pleases us greatly,” said Ramón Burgos, executive director of ASOCIVU.