Dominican Republic issues a record US$3.8B bond

Santo Domingo.- The Government of the Dominican Republic, through the Ministry of Finance, achieved “a successful issuance of sovereign bonds” of a record US$3.8 billion, Finance Minister Jochi Vicente said Thursday.

He said the resources obtained from this transaction will cover the commitments assumed by the administration for the end of 2020, among which are the social assistance programs Stay at Home, FASE and Pa ’Tí. They will also be used to finance government plans in the health sector to combat the pandemic.

The total orders received reached US$9.6 billion, or more than 2.5 times the amount that was required.

“Never has the country received such a great demand for our issues. This is an unequivocal sign of the confidence that international markets are giving our country and the current government,” said Vicente.