Gasoline drops RD $ 2.40 and LPG 20 cents in Dominican Republic
Santo Domingo, DR
The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes ordered, for the second consecutive week, reductions in fuel prices. The new discounts range from 20 cents to RD $ 3.10.
For the week of September 19 to 25, Premium gasoline will be sold at RD $ 204.40 per gallon with a drop of RD $ 2.40 per gallon. While regular gasoline, which also drops RD $ 2.40, will be sold at RD $ 195.90.
Regular diesel will be sold at RD $ 143.30 per gallon, with a reduction in its price of RD $ 2.10 per gallon; the optimal diesel will be sold at RD $ 156.90 per gallon, lower than RD $ 2.70 per gallon.
Avtur will be sold at RD $ 107.00, with a reduction of RD $ 2.90 per gallon; Kerosene will be sold at RD $ 130.30; low RD $ 3.10 per gallon. While fuel oil # 6 will be sold at RD $ 97.00 per gallon, it drops RD $ 2.30 per gallon, and fuel oil 1% S will sell at RD $ 106.90 per gallon, it drops RD $ 2.50 per gallon.
A gallon of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be sold at RD $ 111.40 when it drops RD $ 0.20, and Natural Gas remains at RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter.
The average exchange rate is RD $ 58.47, according to a survey carried out by the Central Bank.