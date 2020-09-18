Officials look to improve security at airports

Santo Domingo.- Airports Department director, Víctor Pichardo, on Thur. met with Defense Minister Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, to discuss improved security in the country’s airports.

They also addressed the current operation of airports, aerodromes, as well as the initiatives for heliports and other facilities in the completion phase.

“We also want to establish some agreements with the Armed Forces for cooperation and training to improve the functioning of the Airports Department,” Pichardo said.

For his part, Diaz stressed that Defense will promote all the agreements necessary to improve the country’s airport security.