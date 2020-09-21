American Chamber’s kudo’s for Gov.’s US$3.8B bond

Santo Domingo.- The American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (AmchamDR) con Fri. congratulated the Government for the successful placement of a US$3.8 billion sovereign bond issue in international markets.

“The placement of the 3.8 billion dollars in sovereign bonds is the largest that the Dominican Republic has done. Furthermore, the fact that the order book reached 9.6 billion dollars is a sign of the great confidence that investors have in the country,” says the entity in a press release.

AmchamDR labeled the placement of the bond as a resounding success. “It is the largest that any country in the Caribbean and Central American region has carried out and the largest transaction by a sovereign country with a BB rating in Latin America. in more than a decade.”