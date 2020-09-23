Labor Ministry resolution looks to reactivate tourism

Santo Domingo – The Ministry of Labor issued a resolution to facilitate the reactivation of tourism in the Dominican Republic, a sector that has been devastated by the pandemic.

Resolution number 18-2020 establishes the mechanisms that would help safeguard jobs in the country’s tourism sector.

Through the resolution, employers and workers in the country’s tourism sector are urged to reach agreements to make working hours more flexible and that guarantee the continuity of the operation of companies in the tourism sector.

“It also seeksguarantees employment, always respecting the rights of workers with respect to the minimum wage and work hours allowed by Law 16-92, of the Labor Code”