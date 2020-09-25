Chargers installed for electric vehicles in the National Palace

President Luis Abinader is putting his stamp on the National Palace, at least in the automotive part. The images taken by the photojournalist Eddy Vittini show the charger for electric vehicles with two outputs that are installed in the Government House.

The electric charger is from the Evergo brand and will have two charging places. Evergo has installed some 150 cargo units in the country.

On August 16, the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, arrived at the National Congress for the inauguration of the Executive Power aboard a black Tesla Model S car.

Abinader’s car is a high-end electric vehicle with an acceleration of 2.3 seconds from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour. This model has an approximate starting value of $ 79,990. But in his affidavit of assets, the President indicates that it cost US $ 117,128.32.

President Abinader made his sworn statement of assets, in which he reported that, together with his family, he owns assets amounting to 4,177 million and 25,211 pesos.

Around 620 electric vehicles circulate in the Dominican Republic.

According to a publication made by this medium, President Abinader’s vehicle has protection for frontal and side impacts, with a minimum level of risk of overturning.

It also features a dual-pull four-wheel motor and air suspension.

Another quality of the model of the President’s vehicle is that they have rear, front and side cameras and radar for long-range vision.

According to the brand, this electric car has a load of 28 cubic feet, with a high-resistance structure and batteries mounted on the floor of the vehicle to increase the protection of passengers against a possible impact, as reported by Tesla on the company website.