Industry and Commerce increases fuel prices

SANTO DOMINGO.-The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM) announced this Friday that for the week of September 26 to October 2, 2020, fuel prices will vary due to the instability of the international market.

Regular gasoline will be sold at RD $ 197.30, premium $ 205.70 per gallon for an increase of RD $ 1.40 and RD $1.30, respectively. In comparison, regular diesel will be sold with a slight rise of RD $ 0.20 and will be sold at RD $ 143.50, while optimal diesel will be priced at RD $ 156.50 per gallon for a reduction of RD $ 0.70.

On the other hand, liquefied petroleum gas will be sold at RD $ 113.80, increasing RD $ 2.40 per gallon.

In the case of avtur, this fuel will be sold at RD $ 105.10, after registering a drop of RD $ 1.90 per gallon; Kerosene will sell for RD $ 128.20 per gallon, dropping RD $ 2.10 per gallon.

Fuel Oil # 6 will sell at RD $ 96.20 per gallon, down RD $ 0.80 per gallon, and Fuel Oil 1% S will sell at RD $ 103.94 down RD $ 0.50 per gallon.

Natural Gas maintains its price of RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter.

The average exchange rate is RD $ 58.47, according to a survey carried out by the Central Bank.