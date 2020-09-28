Frank Elías Rainieri relies on investment to relaunch the economy

Bavaro, La Altagracia

The businessman Frank Elías Rainieri declared yesterday his firm commitment to invest in productive means that generate jobs and new opportunities, relaunch tourism and help the recovery of the Dominican economy.

Rainieri spoke about these issues on investment and national development during the inauguration of the Bávaro City Center square, a day led by President Luis Abinader.

“I believe in my country, and I am convinced that if we all work hard and do the homework, Punta Cana will continue to be a beacon of light for our economy,” said Ranieri.

In this way, the BCW executive affirmed that with this provision in hand, it would be possible to “relaunch our nation’s tourism and help the recovery of the economy hand in hand with our president Luis Abinader.”

Meanwhile, the president of BCW Dominicana, Fred Oscar Imbert, was in charge of the words of gratitude, declaring that this company and its partners are proud to develop this work in favor of the sustainability of this community.

The blessing of the square was in charge of Father Juan de los Santos Jiménez, Vicar General of the Diocese of Our Lady of Altagracia.

The event was attended by the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza; the Administrative Vice Minister, Igor Rodríguez; Samuel Pereyra, general manager of the Reserve Bank; the CEO of the Punta Cana Group, Frank Rainieri; the governor and senator of the province, Martina Pepén, and Virgilio Cedano; the president of the Senate, Eduardo Estrella, and the vice minister of Public Works, Luis Bastardo.

At the end of the event, President Abinader toured the Banco Popular facilities in the same shopping center.