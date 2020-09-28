Manufacturing activity declines in August

Santo Domingo.- The Monthly Manufacturing Activity Index (IMAM) of the Dominican Republic Industries Association (AIRD), declined from 61.5 in July, to 47.66 in August.

It said the indicator is a portrait of the manufacturing activity of one month in relation to the previous one and when it is located below the threshold of 50 points it reflects that the economic conditions and perspectives of the manufacturing sector are considered unfavorable.

“For the conformation of the IMAN, the balance of opinion of five variables is established: the volume of sales, the volume of production, the behavior of employment, the delivery time taken by the suppliers and the behavior of the inventories of raw materials of one month in relation to the other.”