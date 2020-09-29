Dominican Republic US$17.6B 2021 Budget is 59.3% of GDP

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s Council of Ministers on Mon. approved in its third meeting, the General State Budget for 2021, of RD$1.04 trillion (US$17.6 billion).

Finance Minister Jochi Vicente said the Government foresees RD$746 billion in income, while spending would be RD$891 billion.

He said the non-financial public sector debt projected in the budget is 59.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“We qualify this budget as a budget of shared effort, because we are making adjustments within certain ministries, both in the quality of spending, as well as to create space and to achieve goals.”