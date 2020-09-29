Half of the country’s largest power plant goes off line

Santo Domingo.- Unit 1 of the Punta Catalina Power Plant has been out of service since Sunday due to “serious technical failures”, a situation that will last six days and will increase the current generation deficit affecting the country.

Serafín Canario de la Rosa, administrator of the country’s largest power plant, told the press that the plant went off line at 1.15am Sunday.

“Serious technical failures disabled the operation of the air quality control system of said unit,” the Energy and Mines Ministry said in a statement.