Mayor launches the city’s first electric carriages

Santo Domingo, DR

Mayor Carolina Mejía led the act of replacing horse-drawn carriages, electric carriages in the Colón Park area, and the Colonial City complex together with the Santo Domingo Tourism Cluster, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture, and the Banco Popular Dominicano.

The event was held in front of the City Hall, with the presence of the tourism sector’s main authorities, both from the public and private sectors, and the public-private alliance project’s presentation to transform the mobility system in this historical space of the Nation.

Innovation

Mayor Mejía, who stressed that this change from cars previously drawn by horses, towards an innovative model of electric cars makes her a commitment to respect for animals and the environment, two great causes that move youth and a legacy we leave to future generations.

The mayor of the Capital explained that this transformation in the Colonial City’s transport system would allow Dominicans and tourists who visit the country to enjoy rides in electric cars safely.

“This beautiful project will give an air of modernity to this city, amid this historic architecture, the tour of the colonial city will be an attraction that adds value to Santo Domingo,” argued the mayor of Santo Domingo in front of the representative of the tourism minister, David Collado; the Minister of Culture Carmen Heredia; the president of the Tourism Cluster, Monika Infante; the representative of the IDB, Miguel Coronado; the president of the Hotel Association, Yudit García; Juan Manuel Martín de Oliva, vice president of the Tourist Business Area of ​​Banco Popular, among other personalities.

The Banco Popular considered the main financier of tourism, joined this project to modernize the transportation system in the Colonial City, which has arranged to sponsor another electric car.