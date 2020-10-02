Dominican gold exports rose 12.4% between January-August

Despite the uncertainty that the world is experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on economies, gold continues to provide good news for the Dominican Republic. In the January-August period, the FOB value of the mineral’s exports increased by 12.4%.

According to the bulletin of the General Directorate of Customs (DGA), in the first eight months of 2020, since March under the effects of Covid-19, the country exported US $ 1,050.63 million, which reflects an increase, despite the crisis, when compared to last year, where exports reached US $ 934.48 million.

What did have a fall was the kilograms of gold exported since, according to the DGA, they decreased by 32.9%, an absolute variation of -9,744.95 kilograms. The rough gold exported in the mentioned period averages a price of US $ 1,691 per ounce, while the gold bars average a price of US $ 1,061 per ounce.

Silver. Concerning silver exports, from January through August 2020, the FOB value of exports increased by 2.1%.